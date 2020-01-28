Exclusive

Candace Cameron Bure Reveals What's in Her Bag

Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure reveals the snacks, beauty products and accessories she always has in her handbag.

By Mike Vulpo Jan 28, 2020 11:00 AMTags
Life/StyleExclusivesShoppingCelebritiesCandace Cameron BureShop BeautyShop With E!Daily DealsWhat's in My Bag
E-Comm: Candace Cameron Bure, What's In Her Bag?Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

A handbag is so much more than a fashion statement.

As a mother of three teenagers with a busy Hollywood career, Candace Cameron Bure is always on the go. But whether she's running errands, heading to set or attending business meetings, the Fuller House star always has a few special items in her purse.

Sure, there are some beauty products that can help with that extra touch-up. But these days, there's a tasty treat Candace can't live without.

"StarKist Creations pouches are a staple for me because no mixing or draining is required—you just tear open the pouch it's ready to eat," Candace shared with E! News when supporting the brand. "I'm always looking for ways to add more protein to my diet and their pouches are great for when I'm on set, running around and to keep at home."

Ultimately, that's just one thing you'll find in Candace's handbag these days. From Dr. Lancer products to an extra special hairbrush, the actress is sharing what's in her handbag below.

read
11 Belt Bags You Can Wear as a Crossbody Just Like the Celebs

Lancer Skincare Volume Enhancing Lip Serum

This advanced lip treatment hydrates and targets the visible signs of aging for youthful, plumper-looking lips.

$42
Nordstrom

Apple Airpods

Whether you need to make a call, listen to music or simply drown out any and all background noise, this must-have electronic device is a must for Apple users.

$159
$129
Amazon

Trending Stories

1

Pittsburgh Steelers Player Dwayne Haskins' Cause of Death Revealed

2

Princess Charlene of Monaco Details Her “Painful” Recovery

3

Ice-T Addresses Criticism of Putting 6-Year-Old Daughter in a Stroller

Kira Stokes Resistance Bands

The durable and stylish set of three Stoked Bands of varying resistance levels is the answer to your work-it-in lifestyle.

$13
Kira Stokes

L’Oréal Voluminous Waterproof Mascara

Uniquely formulated to resist clumping, keep lashes soft and build lashes up to five times their natural thickness, this mascara is a must for any mom on the go.

$8
$7
Amazon

Lancer Skincare 30-Piece Makeup Removing Wipes

Made in the USA, these gentle, individually-wrapped wipes effectively remove excess makeup, dirt and oil for clean and refreshed skin.

$40
Saks Fifth Avenue

Japonesque Eyelash Curler

With more than 600 five-star reviews on Amazon, it's no surprise Candace loves having this beauty product around for wherever she goes.

$11
Amazon

Mason Pearson Pocket Hairbrush

Only the finest, premium-grade boar bristle, which is gentle to the hair and scalp, is used on this brush. The patented pneumatic cushion conforms to the contours of the scalp, which optimizes brushing with minimal effort.

$110
Amazon

Starkist Jalapeño Tuna Creations

"My family and I love putting the tuna, chicken or salmon on a salad, in a grain bowl or eating it straight out of the pouch," Candace shared with E! News. "Right now my favorite flavor is Jalapeño tuna."

 

$33
Amazon

Jacques Marie Mage Sunglasses

Because she lives in sunny Southern California, Candace always needs to have a pair of sunglasses near by. We know just the brand she trusts.

Prices Vary
Jacques Marie Mage

Dayspring So Much Fun 2020 Planner

If you have a busy schedule, you need to stay organized! Fortunately, Candace has a beautiful—and handy—notebook that will never have you double booking.

$28
Amazon

Warby Parker Eyeglasses

Looking for a fabulous pair of glasses? Candace loves this brand that also participates in a Buy a Pair, Give a Pair program.

Prices Vary
Warby Parker

Galentine's Day is just around the corner! Start shopping for your gal pals in our gift guide here!

Trending Stories

1

Pittsburgh Steelers Player Dwayne Haskins' Cause of Death Revealed

2

Princess Charlene of Monaco Details Her “Painful” Recovery

3

Ice-T Addresses Criticism of Putting 6-Year-Old Daughter in a Stroller

4

Kailyn Lowry Announces She's Leaving Teen Mom 2 After 11 Years

5
Update!

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

Latest News

Exclusive

Brian Austin Green's Ulcerative Colitis Explained by a Doctor

Michael Peterson Reveals Whether He's Watching The Staircase

Drew Barrymore’s Crabbing Experience Was More Than She Bargained For

Austin Butler’s Body "Started Shutting Down" After Elvis

Target Summer Savings Sale: Swim, Summer Styles, & Home Starting at $5

Exclusive

Will Dwayne Johnson Run for President? Young Rock EP Says...

Johnny Depp Denies Amber Heard's "Heinous" Accusations of Violence