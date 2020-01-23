Kristin Cavallari Finds "Closure" After Giving BFF Kelly One Last Shot to Mend Their Friendship

Friendships ebb and flow. But, what happens when a friendship ebbs too far away?

On Thursday's all-new episode of Very Cavallari, Kristin Cavallari received some spiritual guidance regarding her friend fallout from BFF Kelly Henderson. Specifically, the Uncommon James mogul, Brittainy Taylor and Justin Anderson all sat down with relationship astrologer Shawn.

"Alright, so what I do is take the blueprint of your personality based on your birthday," Shawn explained to the group. "And then, help you navigate the best decisions to make when it comes to connecting with the relationship that you're in."

While Anderson and Taylor got guidance regarding their romantic lives, Cavallari received some wise advice regarding her friendship with Henderson. Per Shawn, Kelly has "double water" in her chart, making her "all emotion."

Although Kristin has an emotional side to her, the astrologer highlighted that she often wants to find a resolution to a problem. As for Kelly? According to the chart, Kelly "prides herself on being loving and caring" and likely struggles to hear friendship criticism.