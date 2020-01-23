Tyler Gwozdz Dead at 29 After Suspected Overdose: Bachelor Nation Reacts

Bachelor Nation is mourning the loss of Tyler Gwozdz.
On Thursday, it was revealed Tyler G. died on Wed. Jan. 22 from a suspected overdose. The reality star was just 29-years-old.
Though little is known about the circumstances surrounding his death, Boca Raton Police Services Department confirmed to E! News he'd been in the hospital for over a week. The aspiring psychologist was admitted to the intensive care unit on Jan. 13 after officers received a report of a suspected medical overdose.
Bachelor Nation first got to know the 29-year-old when he joined Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette. In the season premiere, Hannah chose him to be the lucky guy she'd take on her first one-on-one, where they literally got down and dirty. But ultimately, their time together didn't last much longer. He soon went home and Hannah told the men he "had to leave."
While his time on the show was short-lived, it seems he made a lasting impression. As news of his passing spreads to Bachelor Nation, former contestants from far and wide are expressing their condolences to the Gwozdz family.
Garrett Powell tells E! News, "He was a great friend and showed all of us in the house nothing but respect and he will be missed."
Likewise, Tyler's former bunkmate Daron Blaylock is upset by the loss. "It was truly sad to hear the news. He was a good friend and having him as a bunk mate on the show was unforgettable," he shares with E! News. "He will be missed and prayers out to his family."
In a statement to Us Weekly, Hannah Brown's ex, Jed Wyatt shared, "My heart goes out to his family in this time. Tyler was nothing but nice to me and a joy to be around."
Producers of the show told the Bachelor Nation blog, "We are heartbroken to hear the tragic news of Tyler's passing today. Our thoughts are with the Gwozdz family and his friends."
Hannah Brown has yet to comment.
Our thoughts go out to the Gwozdz family during this difficult time.