Betty Gilpin to Play Ann Coulter in Impeachment: American Crime Story: See the Full Cast So Far

The cast for Impeachment: American Crime Story is only getting better by the day.

Glow star Betty Gilpin has now joined the cast as Ann Coulter, the conservative media pundit who wrote a book about the Clinton impeachment and was a syndicated columnist in the '90s.

Gilpin joins a cast that's already extremely impressive, led by Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, and Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones.

Clive Owen will play Bill Clinton, and it was announced on Wednesday that Billy Eichner will play Matt Drudge, creator of the Drudge Report, the news aggregation site that broke the news of the Monica Lewinsky scandal in 1998.

The show, the third installment in FX and Ryan Murphy's anthology series, will "explore the overlooked dimensions of the women who found themselves caught up in the scandal and political war that cast a long shadow over the Clinton presidency," per FX.