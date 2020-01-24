EXCLUSIVE!

The Voice Season 18 First Look Has All the Coaches Going "For the Win"

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Jan. 24, 2020 9:00 AM

The Voice Season 18

NBC

Nick Jonas. John Legend. Blake Shelton. Kelly Clarkson. Only one will come out on top when The Voice returns for season 18 on NBC. E! News as your exclusive first look at the new key art featuring all the coaches, including newcomer to the show Jonas.

The coaches are all going "for the win," so let's look at their success rate. Shelton has six wins out of his 17 previous seasons, Clarkson has three out of her four seasons and Legend has one win out of two seasons.

Jonas, who is new to the show in the coach capacity, previously served as an advisor for Christina Aguilera. He'll have his brothers, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers, serve as his advisors in season 18. He also helped out his brother out during Joe's term as a coach on the Australian version of The Voice.

"I'm so excited to be a part of The Voice family," Jonas said in a statement when his involvement was announced. "It's such an awesome group of individuals, and I can't wait to help these artists really build and hone in to find their unique voices."

The other advisors this season are Ella Mai for Team John, Dua Lipa for Team Kelly and Bebe Rexha for Team Blake. Rexha was previously involved with season 16's Comeback Stage.

The new season of The Voice kicks off on Monday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

