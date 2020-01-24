Conjure Up a Look With NYX x Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Makeup Collection

NYX Cosmetics
by Holly Passalaqua & Jake Thompson | Fri., Jan. 24, 2020 4:00 AM
When we heard the announcement that fan favorite brand NYX Professional Makeup was teaming up with Netflix and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3, we were immediately stoked. The kind of stoked that even before setting eyes on the bewitching 30 pigmented eyeshadow limited-edition palette, we didn't need a spell to add it to our cart pronto!
"The show is all about giving fans a look into this world that we created and this collection opens a door into that world." shared Candice Stafford-Bridge—the Head Makeup Artist for the popular and spooky Netflix series. "NYX is encouraging fans to experiment and create their own spells by mixing and matching shades. For a show with such a huge fanbase, having something tangible like this collection that's both affordable and fun? You can't beat it."
Lucky for you, we sat down with the in-demand face painter to breakdown all the spellbinding NYX Cosmetics products she uses to give Sabrina that classic look.
Check out how to witch up any look below.
"For her eyeshadow, using the NYX Professional Makeup x Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Spellbook Palette I first use the shade Truth Cake as a base. I then line both the inner and outer corners of her lid with Class in Session." Candice shares. "Along the bottom of her lash line I combine Salem and Malum Malus to create a shade that's not too black but not too neutral."
"Sabrina's signature look finishes with her lips which always ranges, whether we go from neutral and simply using a lip balm to a deep berry red, which I achieve by mixing the shades Monte Carlo and Transylvania from the NYX Professional Makeup x Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Lip Duos."
"A tip I like to share is wetting my brush with NYX's Dewy Setting Spray before dipping into the colors to make them really pop."
"For [Sabrina's] eyes, I start with a primer on her lids because sometimes we might be shooting a scene where there's fire, so we need to prevent her lids from creasing."
The NYX x Chilling Adventures of Sabrina makeup collection is available now at nyxcosmetics.com and at Ulta Beauty starting Jan. 26! Can't get enough beauty tips? Head over to E! for 15 Clean Beauty Products to Add to Your 2020 Routine!
