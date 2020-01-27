Bachelor Nation's Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour Reveal Their Secrets to Love After Paradise

Never underestimate the power of Paradise.

It's hard to believe that it has been close to five months since viewers watched Dylan Barbour get down on one knee and propose to Hannah Godwin on Bachelor in Paradise. And while some couples from their season have since parted ways, these two are going into Valentine's Day stronger than ever.

"I think we just effortlessly kind of care for one another," Hannah shared with E! News exclusively when sharing the secrets to her romance. "I feel like we don't really have arguments. We're like, ‘Okay. If you're struggling right now, let's talk through it' or ‘I don't agree on this but here's where my head's at.' We're both not argumentative people in general so it works nicely for a relationship because we're both very open-minded when it comes to different perspectives."

Dylan added, "And we're comfortable with what we do. The need to be in front of everything all the time isn't there. We don't really care."

While Dylan continues working on the Vizer app in San Diego, Hannah is calling Los Angeles home as she grows her YouTube channel.