EXCLUSIVE!

Mike "The Miz" Mizanin Teases Absolute "Insanity" on Season 2 of Miz & Mrs.

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Thu., Jan. 23, 2020 12:16 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Two babies equals two times the craziness!

Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and Maryse Mizanin stopped by Daily Pop Thursday to talk family, wrestling and the new season of their reality show Miz & Mrs.

"It's a lot of fun," Mike said of season two, which premieres on USA Wednesday at 10 p.m. "She's pregnant the entire time. Extra, extra pregnant and then we have a toddler and she's running around and learning new words and it's absolutely insanity."

The WWE stars welcomed their second child, daughter Madison, in September 2019. Maryse's mom Marjolaine also lives with them, adding to the chaos.

"We have two moms, two cats, two dogs, two kids, us, a lot of things going on," Mike laughed.

Photos

Daily Pop's Celebrity Guests

"And all females!" Maryse added.

As for the hardest part of juggling two kids, Maryse dished, "We didn't sleep before and now we really don't sleep."

"My daughter was up at 5 in the morning and I was pleading with her, 'Please, please go back to bed.' And she's like,'No! No!'" Mike said. "I'll play dolls in the afternoon all day, just let me sleep."

Check out the Daily Pop interview to hear more from Mike and Maryse, plus Mike give Justin Sylvester some wrestling tips!

Watch Miz & Mrs. Wednesday's at 10 p.m. on USA.

(E! and USA are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Trending Stories

Latest News
Betty Gilpin, Ann Coulter, Impeachment: American Crime Story

Betty Gilpin to Play Ann Coulter in Impeachment: American Crime Story: See the Full Cast So Far

Luis Fonsi & More Share Their Music Inspirations

"Bachelorette" Contestant Tyler G. Dies From Apparent Overdose

Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, Aaron Hernandez

Aaron Hernandez's Fiancée Shares Poem About Strength Following Netflix Docuseries

Mean Girls, Tina Fey

The Mean Girls Broadway Musical Is Becoming a Movie Thanks to Tina Fey

Everything's Gonna Be Okay, Josh Thomas

Everything's Gonna Be Okay and All Those Bugs Explained

Bachelorette, Contestant, Tyler G

Tyler Gwozdz and Other Deaths That Rocked Bachelor Nation

TAGS/ Shows , Daily Pop , Babies , Family , WWE , Top Stories , Apple News , Exclusives
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.