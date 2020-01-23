We Have to Talk About Julianne Hough's Scream During Her Energy Treatment

We know Julianne Hough can dance, but these moves are something else.

Earlier this week, the former Dancing With the Stars judge traveled to Davos, Switzerland to experience the World Economic Forum with Dr. John Amaral.

As part of Kinrgy, Julianne participated in a demonstration that is something you need to see to believe.

While a doctor floated his hands above Julianne's body, the actress responded by moving in a wave-like motion. As the process continued, Julianne suddenly let out an orgasmic-like scream as her body moved into some unique positions.

"I feel so much more liberated on the inside that I can speak my truth clearly, stand in my power and not feel overtaken by emotion, my mind and I feel free inside myself to just be," Julianne explained during the demonstration. "Our body is our vessel to hold our energy and that is the most prominent thing that we can take care of."