Kim Kardashian's Fashion Week Appearances Prove Her Style Is Worth Keeping Up With

She may not be on the runways, but year after year, Kim Kardashian still manages to own fashion week thanks to her daring wardrobe.

A show staple since the early 2000s, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star brings her A-plus game to every event, whether that's supporting pal Serena Williams and her debut collection or making her return to Paris following 2016's harrowing hostage situation, where she was robbed and held at gunpoint. Since then, she's made heads turn (and jaws drop) with her cleavage-baring, scalloped gown by Versace and again in a belted, electric blue shirt dress for Louis Vuitton.

Indeed, her unexpected yet effortless style ranges from bold—latex, body-hugging minis and a sheer gown that hugged her baby bump—to timeless pieces, such a black blazer dress or a more conservative black two-piece worn for the 2015/2016 shows.

Her best accessory, though? Husband Kanye West. The longtime loves often turn Fashion Week into an opportunity for date night. Or, better yet, a family affair when it comes to cheering on the rapper and his Yeezy collection.

So what's in store this time around? Only time will tell. But until then, keep scrolling to see all of Kim's most iconic looks throughout the years.

Kim Kardashian, New York Fashion Week 2019

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Shine Bright

For Serena Williams' debut show, Kim Kardashian sparkled in a silver. To finalize the look? She wore a favorite pair of Yeezy heels.

Kim Kardashian, amfAR Gala New York 2019

Michael Loccisano/Wire Image

Dip it Low

Kardashian caused jaws to drop in a daring, scalloped Versace gown at NYC's amfAR Gala in February 2019.

 

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Chic Couple

In New York, the mogul snd Kanye West arrived in style to the Versace Fall 2019 show.

Kim Kardashian, 2018 Paris Fashion Week Week

Chesnot/WireImage

Blue Beauty

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stopped for photographers in an electric blue shirt dress for the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 presentation in Paris.

Kim Kardashian, Alexander Wang show, Spring Summer 2018

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Simply Stunning

The television personality wowed in a black blazer dress at the Alexander Wang Spring/Suummer 2018 show.

Kim Kardashian, NYFW

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Bold in Black

The KKW Beauty founder rocked a black latex dress for the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 presentation.

Kim Kardashian, Paris Fashion Week

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

White Hot

At the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2017 show, the married star showed off her sexy side in a white lace dress.

ESC: Best Dressed, Kim Kardashian

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Fashion Show Ready

The mother of three donned an off-the-shoulder trench coat and boots for the Balenciaga Spring/Summer 2017 in Paris.

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Sister Bonding

Kardashian watched her husband's Yeezy Season 4 fashion show with her sisters in New York.

Kim Kardashian, Paris

Dominique Charriau/WireImag

Oh So Sexy

The Los Angeles native had all eyes on her as she arrived in a floor-length knit halter dress for the Balmain Spring/Summer 2017 show.  

Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, North West, Caitlyn Jenner, Yeezy Season 3

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3

Family Affair

The Kardashians and Jenners coordinated their outfits for the Yeezy Season 3 presentation in 2016.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West Yeezy, NYFW

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Kanye West Yeezy

Power Pair

The reality star posed with West during his Yeezy Season 2 show at New York Fashion Week in 2015.

Kim Kardashian, Givenchy, NYFW 2015

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Lace Lady

The makeup mogul showed off her baby bump in a black lace dress at the Givenchy Spring 2016 show.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Couple Goals

Kardashian and West proved they know how to make an entrance at the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2015/2016 in Paris.

Kim Kardashian

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Sheer Perfection

The 38-year-old star looked flawless at the Robert Geller Fall 2015 presentation.

Kim Kardashian, NYFW

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for adidas

Supportive Wife

The mother of three was a showstopper at her husband's Originals x Kanye West Yeezy Season 1 show in 2015.

Kim Kardashian

JUSTIN CAMPBELL/startraksphoto.com

Fashion Forward

Kardashian shimmered as she posed backstage at the Marchesa Spring 2013 show.

Kim Kardashian, The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection - Fall/Winter 2010

Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images

Radiant in Red

In 2010, the Selfish author was all smiles at The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York.

Kim Kardashian, Baby Phat & KLS Collection

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Beaming Beauty

Kardashian struck a pose in a one-sleeved black mini dress at the Baby Phat fashion show in New York.

Kim Kardashian, Tracy Reese Spring 2010

Duffy-Marie Arnoult/WireImage

Gorgeous Gal

The social media star picked a pink leopard print dress for her appearance at the Tracy Reese show in 2009.

Kim Kardashian, Alice + Olivia Fall 2009

George Napolitano/FilmMagic

Lovely Lady

The mogul paired a white satin tuxedo vest and pants for the Alice + Olivia Fall 2009. She finished the look with a bright red lip.

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Romano Fall 2007

Mat Szwajkos/Getty Images

Green Goddess

Kardashian was a vision in green at the Nicole Romano Show in 2007.

