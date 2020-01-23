Jim Edmonds Has "No Interest" in Broadcasting Meghan King Edmonds Family Drama

Keeping family drama behind the gates is easier said than done.

In recent days, Jim Edmonds and Meghan King Edmonds have made some headlines as they continue to experience a public divorce.

"What I'm dealing with between this divorce and the nastiness of it, the back and forth between St. Louis and Los Angeles, my son's neurological issues and just being a mom of three little kids in general, it's heavy," Meghan shared on Thursday's brand-new episode of the Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald podcast. "It's a lot of heavy burdens to carry and sometimes I just have to say to God, ‘Can you please help me carry these?'"

And while Meghan has also been open about her personal life through her iHeartRadio podcast titled Intimate Knowledge, her soon to be ex-husband is trying to stay out of the media.

"Jim is not going to roll in the mud with anyone and has no interest in playing this out in the media. Meghan publicly broadcasts a 30-minute therapy session about her marriage and continues to tell stories to anyone who will listen as an opportunity to get attention for herself," his representative Steve Honig said in a statement to E! News. "Publicly discussing private matters is not in the best interest of the children and he is not going to engage on that level."