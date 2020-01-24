Look Back at 20 Years of Best New Artist Grammy Winners to See If the Award Is a Career Climb or a Curse

It's almost time for the 2020 Grammy Awards!

Lizzo heads into the night with the most nominations. She's up in eight categories, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year. However, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X follow closely behind with six nods apiece.

All three of these musicians are first-time nominees. They're also all in the running for Best New Artist along with Black Pumas, Maggie Rogers, Rosalía, Tank and the Bangas and Yola.

While fans will have to wait until this Sunday to see who takes home the trophy, one thing is for sure: Whoever wins will be in very good company. Alicia Keys, Adele, Carrie Underwood, John Legend, Maroon 5 and Christina Aguilera are just a few of the superstars to win Best New Artist. Dua Lipa also won the award last year.

For some, the award is a career breakthrough. For others, it's a curse.