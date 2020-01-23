Queen Elizabeth II Cancels Appearance Last Minute Due to Cold

Feel better, Queen Elizabeth II

While Her Majesty was expected to attend an annual meeting at the Sandringham branch of the Women's Institute on Thursday, she had a change of plans. According to multiple outlets, including the BBC and ITV News, The Queen had to cancel the appearance because she was suffering from a cold.

Per the BBC, a member of The Queen's security team told attendees gathered at Norfolk's West Newton Village Hall that Her Majesty was "not feeling up to it." But don't worry! A source told The Daily Mail "there is no cause for alarm."

Founded in 1915, the Women's Institute is the largest voluntary women's organization in the U.K. The Queen joined the organization in 1943—back when she was still Princess Elizabeth—and serves as president of the Sandringham Women's Institute. As a result, she typically attends the meeting every year after spending the holidays at Sandringham Estate.