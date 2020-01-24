Spruce Up Your Space With H&M's New Home Collection

by Jake Thompson | Fri., Jan. 24, 2020 3:30 AM

E-Comm: H&amp;amp;M Home

H&M

A new year is a great time to update that old guest room, switch up your bathroom's aesthetic or upgrading your kitchen's vibe. Look no further for inspiration then fan favorite brand H&M's new home collection.

The popular go-to apparel line has expanded their empire with home decor—and not only is it cute AF, it's affordable to boot! 

From everyday laundry wicker baskets to jacquard-weave wool-blend rugs to on-trend couch pillow throws, the namesake brand offers creative solutions for bedroom, bathroom, living room, kitchen, kid's rooms and outdoor to create a calming space for your friends and family to enjoy. Our favorite? These tiger salt and pepper shakers (because, DUH!)

Check out 15 of our favorites below.

Read

Shop More Home Must-Haves With Jennifer Lawrence's Amazon Wedding Registry

Velvet Cushion Pillow

This cotton velvet cushion throw with embroidered cheetah screams "fun" whenever you set your eyes on it. Doctor up any couch or bed in your home with this unique trim pillow. 

H&amp;M New Home Collection
$25 H&M
Mirror with Tassels

Place this mirror with a narrow metal frame, arched at top and with two fabric tassels at lower corners in any corner of your home to add a bit of whimsy and flair.

H&amp;M New Home Collection
$30 H&M
Scented Candle in Glass Holder

Add some scented bamboo ambiance to your living room with these cool-factor glass candles in leopard print. Also available in sandalwood

H&amp;M New Home Collection
$18 H&M
All About Yves Coffee Table Book

It'll be a conversation starter for any housewarming party with this fashion designer coffee table book (with paper dolls, no less!) Explore the celebrated style icon in 128 pages of bliss and art. 

H&amp;M New Home Collection
$54 H&M
4-pack Metal Coasters

Keep all your counters clean (and your guests' drinks' responsible!) with these elevated gold beverage coasters.

H&amp;M New Home Collection
$25 H&M
Salt and Pepper Set

Give your dining room a sense of humor with these tiger salt and pepper shakers that'll make eating more fun and colorful than ever before.

H&amp;M New Home Collection
$15 H&M
Handmade Laundry Basket

Stow all your dirties in this fashion forward wicker laundry basket that'll look too-cute-to-boot in any space in your home.

H&amp;M New Home Collection
$35 H&M
Washed Linen Bathrobe

Comfort doesn't have to mean a lack of style! Your new favorite linen bathrobe is here with two front pockets and a removable tie belt at waist. Available in a variety of neutral and bright colors.

H&amp;M New Home Collection
$50 H&M
Stoneware Vase

This head-shaped vase will instantly give any room a facelift! Make it a potted planter or a pencil holder, either way, it will cause a design commotion at home. 

H&amp;M New Home Collection
$30 H&M
Washed Cotton Duvet Cover Set

Freshen up your guest room with one of these simple-and-chic linen duvets. Available in most bed sizes and a variety of colors

H&amp;M New Home Collection
$30 H&M
Glass Teapot

Tea time just got more adorable with this oval glass teapot! 

H&amp;M New Home Collection
$30 H&M
Large Wooden Bowl

Whether you fill it to the brim with fresh fruit or use it as a serving bowl for your next great salad, this wooden beauty is both functional and fashionable for any cooking lover.

H&amp;M New Home Collection
$60 H&M
3-pack Cutlery

Magically update your table scape with this hammered gold fork, spoon and knife set that is fit for royalty!

H&amp;M New Home Collection
$18 H&M
Wool Throw

Cozy up with this luscious woven wool throw blanket with fringe detail. Available in a variety of neutral tones.

H&amp;M New Home Collection
$100 H&M
Jacquard-weave Wool-blend Rug

Give any floor a dramatic makeover with this jacquard-weave wool-blend rug! Available in a variety of sizes to meet your design needs.

H&amp;M New Home Collection
$200 H&M

Check out H&M's entire home collection, and check out how Malin Akerman is organizing her home in the new year.

