Amy Schumer’s Ex Lives With Her and Her Husband—And It’s Not Weird At All

Talk about an interesting set up!

Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer have a new roommate: Kyle Dunnigan. On Thursday, the comedian, who briefly dated the Trainwreck star years ago, explained their living situation during his visit to The Howard Stern Show and how the exes make it work.

"[Her apartment] is beautiful. If you saw it, you'd stay," the comedian, who was a writer on Inside Amy Schumer, told host Howard Stern. "I've been there for a month and a half...She's been very cool."

After explaining that he's been bunking with the I Feel Pretty star while they work on her new Hulu show Love, Beth, Dunnigan joked that he has no plans to ever leave Schumer and Fischer's pad: "I'm supposed to leave in three weeks, but I don't think I'm gonna."

Since moving in, the funnyman said that he's become a rather "entitled" roommate now that he's gotten accustomed to the Fischer household's lavish amenities.