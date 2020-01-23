Meet the Queens of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12

It's time for the ultimate ru-veal. Yep, the cast of RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 is out.

Hot on the heels of winning the Emmy for Outstanding Reality Competition Program (its second consecutive wim), VH1 has unveiled the 13 new queens competing for the $100,000 prize and title of America's Next Drag Superstar. The new season premieres Friday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. and RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked follows at 9:30 p.m., providing viewers an all-access pass to all the drama that happens backstage as the contestants await their fate.

"With each new generation of queens, the RuPaul's Drag Race revolution continues to drive culture," RuPaul, executive producer and four-time Emmy-winning host, said in a statement. "And as more and more new viewers discover the show, the phenomenon continues to open hearts and minds with love, laughter and a whole lotta sass."