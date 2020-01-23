The Bachelorette's Tyler Gwozdz Hospitalized After Suspected Overdose

The Bachelorette contestant Tyler Gwozdz was hospitalized last week.

The Boca Raton Police Services Department confirmed to E! News officers responded to a call for a suspected medical overdose at around 10:45 a.m. on Jan. 13. Gwozdz was then transported to the hospital.

According to TMZ, Gwozdz was admitted to the intensive care unit and remained in the Florida hospital for about a week. However, the celebrity news outlet reported he is no longer listed as a patient in the hospital's system.

As fans will recall, Gwozdz, otherwise known as "Tyler G," appeared on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette in 2019. While the season 15 suitor got the first one-on-one date, he later left the show for an unknown reason. Brown solely said Gwozdz "had to leave." Even though the reason for the exit was never confirmed, there were rumors that his dating history may have had something to do with it.