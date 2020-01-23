The Bachelorette's Tyler Gwozdz Hospitalized After Suspected Overdose

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jan. 23, 2020 8:22 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
The Bachelorette, Season 15, Tyler G.

ABC

The Bachelorette contestant Tyler Gwozdz was hospitalized last week.

The Boca Raton Police Services Department confirmed to E! News officers responded to a call for a suspected medical overdose at around 10:45 a.m. on Jan. 13. Gwozdz was then transported to the hospital.

According to TMZ, Gwozdz was admitted to the intensive care unit and remained in the Florida hospital for about a week. However, the celebrity news outlet reported he is no longer listed as a patient in the hospital's system.

As fans will recall, Gwozdz, otherwise known as "Tyler G," appeared on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette in 2019. While the season 15 suitor got the first one-on-one date, he later left the show for an unknown reason. Brown solely said Gwozdz "had to leave." Even though the reason for the exit was never confirmed, there were rumors that his dating history may have had something to do with it.

Photos

Biggest Off-Camera Scandals in Bachelor History

In Gwozdz's Bachelorette bio, he is described as a psychology grad student from Boca Raton, Fla. who aspires to become a clinical psychologist and runs a side business in dream therapy analysis.

TMZ was first to report the news.

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-Comm: Shopping, Sales

Today's Best Sales: Alice + Olivia, Macy's, Nordstrom & More

Gwyneth Paltrow, Late Night, Seth Meyers

Here’s Exactly How Gwyneth Paltrow’s Controversial Vagina Candle Came to Be

The Masked Singer Season 3

Meet The Masked Singer Season 3 Contestants (Revealed So Far)

Brad Pitt, 2020 Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Brad Pitt Says His Oscars 2020 Date Could Be This Lucky Celebrity

Saved by the Bell, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley, Lark Voorhies, Dustin Diamond

Celebrate Tiffani Thiessen's Birthday with Her Best Kelly Kapowski Saved by the Bell Moments

Michelle Carter

Michelle Carter Released From Prison After Manslaughter Conviction in Texting Suicide Case

James Corden

James Corden Doesn't Drive During Carpool Karaoke and Fans Are Shook

TAGS/ The Bachelor , The Bachelorette , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.