Brad Pitt Says His Oscars 2020 Date Could Be This Lucky Celebrity

Brad Pitt has been having a great awards season.

In his 2020 SAG Awards speech, he revealed on Tinder. In his 2020 Golden Globes speech, he joked about his dating life. And while at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival last night, he joked with E! News about his Tinder profile and who he could be taking to film's biggest night.

Pitt received the Maltin Modern Masters Award at last night's ceremony. While on the red carpet of the event, he dished to E! News about his future on social media and who he's thinking of taking to the Academy Awards, where he's nominated for Best Supporting Actor.

First, the Once Upon A Time... in Hollywood star was asked to comment on his dating app usage. As he was asked, "How's the updated Tinder profile? How's that going for you?"

The star laughed and remained coy with his response. "I don't know, I don't know," he teased.

Okay, so he's remaining mum on his Tinder experiences, but what about IG? Will he ever join? Don't hold your breath, Pitt fans.