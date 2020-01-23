James Corden Doesn't Drive During Carpool Karaoke and Fans Are Shook

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jan. 23, 2020 6:31 AM
Get ready, "Carpool Karaoke" fans. This video is about to blow your mind.
A Twitter user posted a video of what appeared to be James Corden riding around with Justin Bieber for a reported upcoming episode. However, one thing in particular caught fans' attention: The Late Late Show host wasn't actually driving. In fact, the car was being pulled by a truck.
"Saw James Corden and Justin Bieber filming Carpool Karaoke and this is why I have trust issues—he isn't even driving!" the Twitter user, @ZoliHonig, wrote on the social network, later adding: "Next thing you know they gonna tell us that his friends don't *actually* need a ride."
Needless to say, fans were pretty surprised after seeing the footage.
"It should be called Carpull Karaoke," one social media user tweeted.
"MY WHOLE LIFE HAS BEEN A LIE," added another.
However, some insisted they'd seen Corden driving before.
"Y'all when I saw One Direction filming Carpool Karaoke James was actually driving," tweeted a follower.
Corden hinted he was working with the Biebs in an Instagram post on Wednesday.
"Big day @justinbieber," the 41-year-old TV star wrote alongside a photo of the 25-year-old singer.
Bieber also shared a photo of himself working a "Yummy" food truck, a slight nod to his new single.
"Stay on the lookout for James Cordon coming up," the artist wrote on Instagram.
If Bieber is appearing on "Carpool Karaoke," this wouldn't be his first time. As fans will recall, the "Sorry" celeb also appeared in an episode back in 2015.
Saw James corden and Justin Bieber filming carpool karaoke and this is why I have trust issues — he isn't even driving! pic.twitter.com/bkP9moGJmu— Zoli ⚡️ (@zolihonig) January 23, 2020
Watch the video for a trip down memory lane.
Driving or no driving, we can't wait to see this duo get behind the wheel once again.
