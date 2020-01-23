Kelly Clarkson Really Is All of Us When She Freaks Out Over The Vampire Diaries to Paul Wesley

Day after day, Kelly Clarkson finds new ways to prove just how relatable she is. The Voice coach and host of The Kelly Clarkson Show did it again when Paul Wesley, he of The Vampire Diaries and Tell Me a Story fame, appeared as a guest on her show.

"Do you remember we met years ago? I was on tour," Clarkson told Wesley. She was on tour and visited The Vampire Diaries set.

"I don't think you knew I was a REAL fan," Clarkson confessed.

"Yeah, I didn't and I'm really flattered," Wesley told her. "That's so great."

When they met, Clarkson said she was "low-key" and "real quiet about it," but in her head, "I was like ‘What up Stefan!'"

"I loved that show. I thought the chemistry was so great, the writing was so cool. I love anything and all vampires," Clarkson said. "Vampires are sexy."

She didn't touch upon it, but now we're dying to know Clarkson's thoughts on all those headlines Wesley and Nina Dobrev made about their early relationship on The Vampire Diaries.

"I think the point that Nina was making, and that I'll totally back her up on this, is that we totally clashed the first couple years in terms of just getting on each other's nerves, and then developed this wonderful friendship," Wesley said after Dobrev's comments that the two "despised" each other early on made the rounds. "I think sometimes when people work together non-stop, do press non-stop for years and years on end, you don't appreciate the person that's in front of you. It's like the people that kind of maybe you don't get along with in the beginning later, surprise you, you know? And I think a lot of my friendships are like that."

Click play on the video above to hear more from Clarkson about her love of all things vampires.

"I love you so much," Clarkson told Wesley.

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays, check your local listings.

