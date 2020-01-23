Brooks Laich Is "Putting Happiness" First Amid Julianne Hough Marriage Trouble

Brooks Laich is putting happiness first.

The 36-year-old hockey player took to Instagram on Wednesday to share how he's putting joy at the forefront.

"My new motto," he wrote alongside a quote that read, "But first, happiness." "Lately I've been re-assessing many things in my life, and one of the most important things I've been looking at is how I spend my time every day. I'm redefining my priorities and putting happiness at the forefront. I'm making changes to my daily routine and prioritizing the things that bring me the most joy. Everything else lines up behind those."

Laich then explained this marked the first week of his "new approach" and claimed he was "absolutely loving it" so far.

"I'm gonna play with it some more, dial it in, and then share with you what my day looks like," he continued. "I'm sharing this with you to encourage you to assess your life, how you are spending your time, and what you are prioritizing daily. Do you wake up with a 'to-do' list every morning, or do you wake up and do things that bring you complete and utter happiness?"

He then encouraged his followers to share their thoughts on this approach and how it pertains to their lives.