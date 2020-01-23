The New To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You Trailer Will Give You Butterflies

by emily belfiore | Thu., Jan. 23, 2020 4:03 AM

Whoa, whoa, whoa!

On Wednesday, the final To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You trailer debuted, and it's guaranteed to give you butterflies. In the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2018 Netflix hit To All The Boys I've Loved Before, Lana Condor and Noah Centineo reprise their roles as Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky and pick up their love story where it left off. Only this time around, they are an actual couple.

Taking place a year after pretending to be boyfriend and girlfriend to make Peter's ex jealous—and, you know, all of Lara Jean's letters to her former loves were unearthed—Lara Jean navigates her real relationship firsts and comes to terms the reality of dating the most popular guy in school. "Sometimes I wish my boyfriend was more anonymous," she tells her pal Lucas (played by Trezzo Maharo).

But even with their picturesque carnival dates and strong bond, Lara Jean and Peter's relationship is tested when John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher) comes into the picture. Another recipient of her old love letters, he is thrilled to reunite and appears to be into Lara Jean. And as the trailer progresses, we learn that she might still have feelings for her middle school crush, too.

Struggling to make sense of her emotions, she says in a voice over, "I thought having a boyfriend meant that the idea of other boys left your mind completely. I didn't want to be thinking of what might have been, but I was."

Needing support and guidance, Lara Jean finds herself leaning on her sisters and friends. Among them is Stormy (played by Holland Taylor) who offers the confused teenager some advice: "I think it's exciting. Almost everyone in my love affairs overlapped with one another."

At the end, Lara Jean has to make a choice. Contemplating her next move as a montage of sweet moments between her, Peter and John Ambroise play, she says, "I thought I wanted happily ever after, but we're still at the beginning."

See who Lara Jean picks when To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You begins streaming on February 12.  

