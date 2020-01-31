Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, & More Stars Who Had the Best Super Bowl Performance Looks

When fashion meets football.

Even though the 2020 Super Bowl is just days away, we're taking this time to walk down memory lane.

But instead of reminiscing about the glory days of the beloved NFL event, we're looking back at something far more important: the best style moments to ever happen during the Halftime Show performances.

From Beyoncé's eye-catching black leather military jacket, gold chain harness and combat boots in 2016 to Diana Ross' larger-than-life strapless gown that swallowed the stage in 1996, these were the fashion lewks worthy of their own trophy.

Lady Gaga made several outfit changes during her performance, which stole the show in 2017. Along with her glitzy football shoulder pads ensemble, her holographic blue bedazzled bodysuit and matching knee-high boots scored big that night.

And it's safe to say that Shania Twain's fabulous number at the 2003 event really pushed the style boundaries for shows to come.