EXCLUSIVE!

Supernatural's Sam and Dean Are Having a Super Weird Day in Sneak Peek

by Lauren Piester | Thu., Jan. 23, 2020 9:00 AM

Something's up with Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles). 

That's not necessarily a new thing after 15 seasons of Supernatural, but the Winchester brothers are definitely having a weird day in this exclusive clip from tonight's episode, titled "The Hero's Journey." 

As the clip opens, Sam seems super distressed over having spilled pasta all over the floor, and he trips as he goes to find Dean, who's yelling his name. Dean got a parking ticket, and Charlie's magic credit card stopped working, and now Sam can't stop sneezing, and he's got the chills, and dinner's all over the floor and something weird is going on! 

To top it all off, Dean gets a call from their old friend Garth (DJ Qualls). 

"It's Garth," he says. 

"Hey Dean, it's Garth," says Garth. "I need your help." 

Garth was last seen in season 14 when Michael was defeated and his personality was restored. Before that, Garth was around in season 12. 

We do not know what kind of help Garth needs, but here's an incredibly adorable photo from the episode: 

Supernatural

The CW

A babysitting gig, perhaps?

The episode's description reads, "Sam and Dean hit the road to help an old friend, but it appears that their luck may have finally run out and they are the ones who may be in need of rescue." 

Could the sickness, parking ticket, spilled pasta, broken credit card, and tripping all be simply a symptom of good luck running out? And what do the babies have to do with it? 

Only time and actually watching the episode will tell! It airs tonight at 8 p.m. on The CW. 

