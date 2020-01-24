How the 2020 Grammys Awards Became the Year of the Newcomer

Something remarkable happened with this year's class of Grammy nominees.

For the first time in maybe ever, the three most nominated artists heading into the 62nd Grammy Awards, held on Sunday, Jan. 26 in Los Angeles, are Best New Artist nominees, complete newcomers to both music's biggest night and (for two of the three) the recording industry on the whole.

With Lizzo, celebrated in 2019 for the release of her major label debut LP Cuz I Love You as well as "Truth Hurts," a single from 2017 that finally took the charts by storm two years later, leading the pack with eight nominations, and complete newcomers Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X coming in with six a piece, you'd have to go back 15 years to Kanye West's 10 nominations for debut The College Dropout to find the last time a Best New Artist nominee was the year's most-nominated. But even then, he wasn't followed up by more fresh faces. (Five years ago, Sam Smith tied with Beyoncé and Pharrell Williams for most-nominated with six nods each for their debut album In the Lonely Hour.)