Lady Gaga Sounds Off After Her Alleged Song ''Stupid Love'' Leaks Online

Lady Gaga's got jokes.

While some stars would be annoyed or cancel the release of a leaked song, Lady Gaga is laughing in the face of adversity. It's been hours since "Stupid Love" was leaked to the world and all the artist has said in response is: "can y'all stop." To further drive home her point, she shared an oddly specific Shutterstock image of a person in a ski mask listening to a song.

Of course, there's no reason to be upset when your alleged song is now one of the most popular leaked tunes on the internet right now. One would even say it's increased the excitement surrounding her potential release of new music.

Nonetheless, the Star Is Born actress is keeping the secrets and the music to herself for the time being. Any signs of the fan-favorite tune have since been scrubbed from social media and the internet as a whole, although some desperate Little Monsters can likely find it if they look hard enough.