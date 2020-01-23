Happy Birthday, Mariska Hargitay! See Her Cutest Pictures with Peter Hermann

Dun, dun. It's Mariska Hargitay's birthday!

The actress, who we have spent over 20 years with as the character Olivia Benson on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, turns 56 today.

We're a huge fan of her work on-screen (and when she steps behind-the-camera as a director) but we also can't get enough of her romantic love story with husband Peter Hermann off-screen too.

The two met back in 2001 on the set of the iconic TV series and hit it off ever since. They have now been married for over 15 years and have welcomed three children into their lives, making the family a party of five.

They also are a philanthropic pair who give back to the community. Hargitay founded the Joyful Heart Foundation in 2004 to help end the rape kit backlog, hold retreats for sexual assault survivors and more and her husband also serves on the board, proving the couple has a big heart.