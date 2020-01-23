Happy Birthday, Mariska Hargitay! See Her Cutest Pictures with Peter Hermann

  • By
    &

by Kelsey Klemme | Thu., Jan. 23, 2020 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Dun, dun. It's Mariska Hargitay's birthday!

The actress, who we have spent over 20 years with as the character Olivia Benson on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, turns 56 today.

We're a huge fan of her work on-screen (and when she steps behind-the-camera as a director) but we also can't get enough of her romantic love story with husband Peter Hermann off-screen too.

The two met back in 2001 on the set of the iconic TV series and hit it off ever since. They have now been married for over 15 years and have welcomed three children into their lives, making the family a party of five.

They also are a philanthropic pair who give back to the community. Hargitay founded the Joyful Heart Foundation in 2004 to help end the rape kit backlog, hold retreats for sexual assault survivors and more and her husband also serves on the board, proving the couple has a big heart.

Read

Law and Order: SVU Shows Why You Should Never Mess With Olivia Benson

Check out some of the duo's cutest moments below!

Mariska Hargitay, Peter Herman, August, Amaya, Andrew

Jonathan Leibson/WireImage

She's a Star!

Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann pose for pictures in 2013 when the actress got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Mariska Hargitay, August Hermann, Peter Hermann

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Joyful Heart Foundation

Joyful Family

In 2016, the couple and their son, Augustenjoy a night at The Joyful Revolution Gala, an event held by Hargitay's charity Joyful Heart Foundation.

Mariska Hargitay, Peter Hermann

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Samsung

Date Night

The lovebirds attended the Samsung Charity Gala in Manhattan and both looked like they were dressed to the nines.

Article continues below

Mariska Hargitay, Peter Hermann, Halloween 2018

Instagram

Avengers Assemble!

The dynamic duo dressed up as Black Widow and Captain America to celebrate Halloween in 2018.

Mariska Hargitay, Peter Hermann

Best Team

After throwing the first pitch for the Mets in September, Hargitay took to her Instagram to snap a quick alongside her love.

Mariska Hargitay, Peter Hermann

Retreat

The philanthropic family shared with fans more about their charity back in Dec. 2018.

"We just wrapped an incredibly inspiring board retreat day with an incredibly inspiring board," Hargitay expressed on Instagram.

"Thank you for your great hearts and you're great brains and your deep dedication to bringing change."

Article continues below

Mariska Hargitay, Peter Hermann

Bae-cation

The cute couple soak up the sun in the Dominican Republic in Dec. 2018.

Mariska Hargitay, Peter Hermann

Happy Birthday!

"How does he get #Younger every year???" Hargitay gushed on her Instagram when she celebrated her husband's most recent birthday in August.

(E! and NBC are both a part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

Latest News
Anatomy of a Song: Miranda Lambert, It All Comes Out in the Wash

Here's Exactly How Miranda Lambert's "It All Comes Out in the Wash" Was Made

2010 Grammys, Taylor Swift

Flashback: See Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and More Stars at the 2010 Grammys

Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Taylor Swift

Grammy Awards 2020 Nominations: The Complete List

Alicia Keys, Grammys 2019

How to Watch the 2020 Grammys on TV and Online

Grammys Wildest Fashions Over the Years

2020 Grammys Quiz With E!

Anatomy of a Song: Lizzo, Truth Hurts

Here's Exactly How Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" Was Made

TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , Red Carpet , Awards , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News , Mariska Hargitay , Law And Order: Special Victims Unit , Couples , VG , Birthdays
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.