The Biggest Loser Winners: Where Are They Now?

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jan. 28, 2020 3:00 AM
It's time to receive a big dose of inspiration!
After a four-year break, The Biggest Loser is back and at a new home. Hosted by Bob Harper, the USA Network reality show promises to follow the journeys of 12 brave contestants as they transform their lives from the inside out.
While losing weight is important, new trainers Erica Lugo and Steve Cook will make sure the participants are focused on achieving better overall health and confronting the obstacles in their lives that made them unhealthy in the first place.
Before moving to USA Network, the series aired for 17 seasons on NBC where viewers witnessed unbelievable transformations. After all these years, many winners still feel nothing but gratitude for the experience.
"It's not normal to be able to step aside from your life and just focus on you," season six winner Michelle Aguilar shared with E! News exclusively. "It's such a gift that the show gives you and you don't realize it until the show is over because it's such a lot of hard work."
She continued, "One of my biggest takeaways from the show that I keep and hold close to me is that in our struggle, we are more alike than we are different. I believed without a doubt that I was the only one who thought the things I thought and that on the inside, nobody could relate. There was this internal struggle and when I went on the show and I began to talk to people and hear the different situations people grew up in, they felt the same way."
For season 14 winner Danni Allen, she is excited to watch the new season. After all, it gives viewers at home the chance to find a participant who they can gain inspiration from.
"I encourage people to watch the show not necessarily for the weight loss, but find people who have struggled like you can relate to and find that opportunity to get past whatever is holding you back," the motivational speaker shared. "I think it's going to be a great season."
Before new episodes kick off tonight, we decided to take a look back on the show's past winners in our gallery below. While some are more private than others when it comes to their life today, they all experienced a life-changing opportunity that involves much more than weight.
Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Since winning the show, Roberto has competed in 5K runs, half marathons and triathlons. He also participated in the Bank of America Chicago Marathon. According to the American Heart Association News, Roberto has worked hard to keep his weight off. But yes, he will treat himself to a few special foods. "I'm not going to lie to you," he shared. "We are Mexican and we like our pozole to be like mom makes pozole."
Vivian Zink/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
In January 2016, Toma revealed on Facebook that he suffered an injury that affected his exercise routines. "Well, I need some help getting back on track....I'm still trying to get over a calf injury I sustained a few months ago and realize my weight is starting to creep up on me...and I promised myself I'd never go back to where I was!" he shared with his followers.
Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
After winning the show, Rachel faced social media users who criticized her transformation as too dramatic. She would later reflect on her journey in an essay for Today. "There will always be other voices in life. The trouble comes when you stop listening to your own," she wrote. "I am committed to trusting my decisions and standing strong behind them. I found strength in this struggle and I am listening to my own voice again!"
Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Since leaving the show, Danni has received her yoga, cycling and personal instructor certification. "I try to get a workout in four to five days a week if I can—anywhere from 45 to 90 minutes a day and it's about variety for me," she explained to E! News. "I get bored with the same thing everyday. I do yoga. I do swim. I get into the pool. I change it up as much as I can so I don't get bored."
Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
After the show came to an end, Jeremy made it clear that it was only the beginning for his fitness journey. "Keeping up with all the stuff we learned throughout the show, there's not an end goal anymore," he told Michigan's Daily News. "We have to stay focused on our health because that is the end goal—being healthy for the rest of our lives."
Trae Patton/NBC
After going from 445 pounds to 225 pounds on the show, this contestant stayed away from social media. Fans, however, spotted the winner in a Crossfit video back in 2012.
Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
After winning the show, the proud mom became a master instructor at Soul Cycle. She also co-founded MyFitspiration to share her continued fitness journey with fans.
Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
In May 2016, or six years after winning the show, Patrick gave major credit to the series for changing his life for the better. "The weight I have gained back is directly proportional to my time focused on diet and gym time," he shared with People. "The only place to point the finger is at the man in the mirror. Maintenance is tough, but it's not impossible. If you're eating good, clean, healthy food and not overeating, you can't gain weight. Your body doesn't manufacture calories—you have to be putting them in."
Dave Bjerke/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
One year after doing the show, Michael opened up about his life to Chicago Mag. "It's been good and bad," he shared. "The good part is I'm living, not only with my body but with my life. A year ago, I'd be trapped in a basement bedroom, jamming out on my computer."
Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
In 2016, or more than seven years after winning the show, the New York Times checked in on Danny and reported that more than 100 pounds had crept back onto him. "I won't be victim to this. It's the hand I've been dealt," he told the publication.
Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Although Helen appears to stay away from social media, she recently shared a picture of herself at a fitness event in March 2019 proving she's still in great shape. She also appeared in a promotional video for StreetStrider.
Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
While she ended up losing weight, Michelle is most grateful for the relationship she gained thanks to the show. "I did the show with my mom and prior to going on, we weren't speaking," Michelle shared with E! News. "Yes, I stood at the top and the confetti fell and I won and that's all wonderful. But at the end of the day, because of The Biggest Loser...my mom and I were able to rebuild a new relationship."
Dave Bjerke/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
In 2016—or eight years after winning The Biggest Loser—Ali revealed that she reached 200 pounds again. Fast-forward to today where the beloved contestant is staying healthy and enjoying life with her wife and children. "I honestly never would have thought being part of such an experience would have such a profound impact on my life," she told Yahoo.
Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank
According to social media, Bill is more than excited to watch the new season of The Biggest Loser. Around December 2019, he revealed that he lost 53 pounds and wanted to "reverse the trend" of gaining weight during the holidays.
Gabriela Hasbun/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Bill took home the grand prize after losing more than 200 pounds on the reality show's third season. He ended up gaining most of his weight back after the show ended. In 2010, he starred in the documentary Confessions of a Reality Show Loser, which detailed his struggle to lose the pounds once more.
Jason Merritt/FilmMagic
Matt shed 157 pounds during his time on The Biggest Loser. He and Suzy Preston, the season's runner-up, fell in love on the show and are now married with two children.
Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Ryan was the weight-loss competition's first winner, losing over 120 pounds. He quickly gained all his weight back and joined the cast of The Big Fat Truth, a spin-off show where other Biggest Loser contestants received a second chance to shed the pounds. According to his Instagram, Ryan is committed to living a healthy lifestyle with his wife and three children.
The Biggest Loser airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. only on USA Network.
(E! and USA Network are part of the NBCUniversal family)
