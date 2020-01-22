Jean-Paul Gaultier Bids an Extravagant Farewell to Fashion With Final Runway Show

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Jan. 22, 2020 3:20 PM

Jean Paul Gaultier , Final Jean-Paul Gaultier, 2020 Paris Fashion Week, Haute Couture

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

Jean-Paul Gaultier is going out with a bang. 

On Thursday, celebrities, designers and influencers galore gathered at the famous Theatre Du Chatelet in Paris to witness a show they won't soon forget. The crowds watched in awe as Bella HadidGigi HadidDita Von TeeseParis Jacksonand so many more famous models strut across the catwalk in outrageous, beautiful ensembles designed by none other than Jean-Paul Gaultier himself.

But this show wasn't unforgettable for it's star-studded rotation of models or for having Boy George performing—that's par for the course. It's an unforgettable show because this marks the end of Jean-Paul's reign as the King of Haute Couture. After 50 years in the fashion industry, the renowned designer made his final bow. 

On Jan. 17, the 67-year-old revealed via social media, "This show celebrating 50 years of my career will also be my last. But rest assured Haute Couture will continue with a new concept."

According to The Guardian, his exit from haute couture doesn't mean he's hanging up his scissors anytime soon, instead he's going to shift his focus to his "high-end fashion and perfume business."

Nonetheless, his presence at the couture shows will be missed. After all, he's the designer who created Madonna's iconic cone bra and so many more historic looks. 

To see which models and stars made an appearance at the artist's final couture show, check out the gallery below!

Jean Paul Gaultier , Final Jean-Paul Gaultier, 2020 Paris Fashion Week, Haute Couture

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

Jean-Paul Gaultier

The 67-year-old star celebrates his final show in the arms of his very own models. 

Paris Jackson, Final Jean-Paul Gaultier, 2020 Paris Fashion Week, Haute Couture

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Paris Jackson

After many years wearing designer looks on the red carpet, the star makes her debut on Gaultier's runway.

Winnie Harlow, Final Jean-Paul Gaultier, 2020 Paris Fashion Week, Haute Couture

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Winnie Harlow

The star has many green with envy in this revealing look.

Bella Hadid, Final Jean-Paul Gaultier, 2020 Paris Fashion Week, Haute Couture

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Bella Hadid

Cabaret meets runway with this black ruffled dress. 

Irina Shayk, Final Jean-Paul Gaultier, 2020 Paris Fashion Week, Haute Couture

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Irina Shayk

The model struts down the runway in a sleek and chic ensemble. 

Dita Von Teese, Final Jean-Paul Gaultier, 2020 Paris Fashion Week, Haute Couture

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Dita Von Teese

The Queen of Burlesque makes a fashionable appearance in a literal belted dress.

Boy George, Final Jean-Paul Gaultier, 2020 Paris Fashion Week, Haute Couture

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Boy George

Only those with good karma (chameleon) get a chance to see the singer. 

Boy George, Final Jean-Paul Gaultier, 2020 Paris Fashion Week, Haute Couture

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Boy George

Boy George and Jean-Paul share a sweet moment as the show draws to a close.

Gigi Hadid, Final Jean-Paul Gaultier, 2020 Paris Fashion Week, Haute Couture

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid

A Breton stripe and white flare pants make for the ultimate casual couture ensemble. 

Karlie Kloss, Final Jean-Paul Gaultier, 2020 Paris Fashion Week, Haute Couture

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Karlie Kloss

The model shows off her slim figure in a long-sleeve jumpsuit. 

