Olivia Culpo Defends BFF Cara Santana From ''Cheater'' Jesse Metcalfe

Olivia Culpo has a message for Jesse Metcalfe.

And no, it's not "Jesse Metcalfe Must Die" ... but it's pretty close. On Wednesday afternoon, hearts were crushed after learning that the 41-year-old actor and his fiancée, Cara Santana, called it quits after 13 years together.

As if that weren't tragic enough, the John Tucker Must Die alum was photographed getting cozy with two women on separate occasions right before the breakup occurred.

"Cara is heartbroken and has completely shut down and not talking to many people," a source previously told E! News about their split. "Cara was completely blindsided by the photos of him with other women."

According to the insider, Jesse has not moved out of the house yet, however, they are arranging it.

So how does Oliva play into this? Upon learning about the breakup news, the 27-year-old model took to Instagram Stories to call out the Desperate Housewives star.