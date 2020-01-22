Kourtney Kardashian’s Response to Pregnancy Speculation May Surprise You

Wed., Jan. 22, 2020

Kourtney Kardashian, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

She's not pregnant...for now! 

Celebrities are used to having to fight off the occasional pregnancy rumors that pop up from time to time, but now with a direct line to fans, many can speak out about perceived baby bumps before they make the headlines. Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to respond to a fan who thought there was a baby on board in one of her recent posts

"Are you pregnant?" an excited fan asked along with a heart eye emoji. Kourtney said it all with a simple response. "No I wish," she wrote. "It's the angle." The eldest Kardashian sister is already a mom to three beautiful children Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick

Over the years, Kourtney has been very vocal about how important being a mom is to her, and the tension between her personal life and her fame was even point of major contention between her and her sisters in the latest season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians

"I, of course, am grateful for all the years of filming our show. But, you know, I've spent so many years on camera and I'm just in a different headspace," Kourtney shared with her family. "It just was a lot of pressure on an everyday life and I've just outgrown that. I think the private moments are so special and I just need more of them."

She may not be completely stepping out of the KUWTK world, but she is going to be prioritizing her happiness and well-being in the coming seasons. "My well-being is more important than the show," Kourtney explained. "I'm not giving in and I'm not going to change my boundaries. That's not gonna happen."

Maybe a step back is just what this mama needs. Who knows, maybe 2020 will bring the world a new Kardashian baby! 

