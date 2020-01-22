Ozzy Osbourne Will Present at 2020 Grammys After Revealing Parkinson's Diagnosis

After revealing his Parkinson's diagnosis on Tuesday, Jan. 21, Ozzy Osbourne is slated to present at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

The 71-year-old, also known as "the Prince of Darkness," opened up about his recent health battles on Good Morning America and is shedding light on living with Parkinson's disease since last February.

"It's been terribly challenging for us all," Osbourne said. "I did my last show New Year's Eve at The Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves."

His wife, Sharon Osbourne, added that he was diagnosed with "PRKN 2. There's so many different types of Parkinson's; it's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it's—it's like you have a good day, a good day, then a really bad day."

But it looks like the "Dreamer" singer is gearing up for some good days after CBS and the Recording Academy announced the lineup of artists, musicians, actors and comedians who will take the stage to present at the Grammys this upcoming Sunday, Jan. 26.