Revisit Jessica Simpson's Star-Studded Dating History

Jessica Simpson's love life made headlines for years before she met her current husband, Eric Johnson.
And it's happening again. In her new memoir, Open Book, the singer, fashion designer and married mother of three opens up about her relationship with John Mayer, which began following her split from her first husband and reality TV co-star, Nick Lachey.
Simpson said in the book that the "With You" singer repeatedly told her "he was obsessed with me, sexually and emotionally." Mayer had told Playboy in 2010, years after their romance ended, that Simpson was like "crack cocaine" to him, adding, "Sexually it was crazy. That's all I'll say. It was like napalm, sexual napalm."
"He thought that was what I wanted to be called," Simpson said in her memoir, according to People. "I was floored and embarrassed that my grandmother was actually gonna read that."
Two years later, Mayer expressed regret about his comments, telling NPR, "I had nothing to say. I was going through a time in my life where I didn't really want to share what was going on, but I didn't want to be boring."
Over the years, Simpson has also been romantically linked to a number of other famous men, and the ones who confirmed a relationship weren't nearly as crass about her with the press.
Simpson began dating her current husband, a retired NFL tight end, in summer of 2010. They welcomed their first child, daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson, in May 2012, and their second, son Ace Knute Johnson, in June 2013. Simpson and Johnson wed the following summer. In March 2019, she gave birth to their third child, daughter Birdie Mae Johnson.
Simpson married the fellow singer in 2002 after almost four years of dating, and she reportedly lost her virginity on their wedding night.
Their marriage was documented on the MTV reality show Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, which aired between 2003 and 2005 and contained the now-infamous moment in which Simpson ate canned tuna and uttered the line, "Is this chicken, what I have, or is this fish? I know it's tuna but it says, 'Chicken By the Sea.' Is that stupid?"
Simpson and Lachey split in 2005. They had no children together.
Simpson also said in her book that she was constantly worried she "wasn't smart enough" for Mayer, adding, "My anxiety would spike and I would pour another drink. It was the start of me relying on alcohol to mask my nerves."
Simpson and the Dallas Cowboys quarterback began dating in late 2007 and split less than two years later. He broke up with her the night before her 29th birthday.
"She was surprised. She wouldn't have planned a party if she knew this was coming," a source close to Simpson told E! News at the time. "They're both going their separate ways."
Simpson and the Smashing Pumpkins frontman sparked romance rumors in late 2009. Months later, she told E! News she was "single" and called Corgan a "dear dear friend of mine."
"If I am going through a hard time I definitely would talk to Billy," she added. "He always has the best words."
Simpson reportedly dated the Supernatural star in the late '90s. On her and now-ex-husband Nick Lachey's MTV reality show Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica, the singer revealed that she had her heart broken by an "actor on Days of our Lives." Neither Simpson nor Ackles has confirmed a past relationship with each other on the record.
The two sparked romance rumors in the tabloids in 2004, while she was still married to Nick Lachey. Neither has confirmed a past romance.
Simpson and the Jackass star, who appeared with her in the Dukes of Hazzard film reboot, sparked romance rumors in 2005. Both denied the claims and he even did so while taking a lie detector test on The Howard Stern Show.
