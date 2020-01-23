Yes, Teddi Mellencamp's Baby Nursery Includes a Bunny From Lisa Rinna

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Prepare to step all in to a very special nursery.

With less than six weeks to go until her due date, Teddi Mellencamp is hard at work preparing to expand her family. But in between her busy schedule that includes recording the Teddi Tea Pod podcast, designing a nursery was a bit overwhelming.

Fortunately, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star received some help.

"I'm so not a designer type when it comes to aesthetics. I went onto Modsy, filled out my style quiz and they gave me two options and I liked one and that was it. It was that easy!" Teddi shared with E! News exclusively at the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards. "And I picked a couple of key things that I knew were my non-negotiables and now it's done."