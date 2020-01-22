Jesse Metcalfe Spotted Getting Cozy With Two Women Before Cara Santana Split

Before news broke of Jesse Metcalfe and fiancée Cara Santana's split, the actor was photographed getting cozy with two different women.

The John Tucker Must Die actor and the designer called it quits after 13 years together, E! News confirmed. On Wednesday, Jan. 22, the photos in question of the actor packing on the PDA with model Livia Pillmann and actress Jade Albany Pietrantonio were first published by the Daily Mail.

In one of the pictures, Metcalfe can be seen hugging Pillmann in Los Angeles, California. Holding each other and leaning against a car, the duo was pictured looking cozy and the model was all smiles as she had her face pressed against the actor's cheek as they waited outside of a restaurant.

Later that same day, however, it looks like Metcalfe went on a second date with another woman.

In the evening, Metcalfe is spotted wearing the same outfit from earlier in the day when he was pictured with Pillmann—this time, walking closely with his arm around Albany Pietrantonio. In other pictures, the actress and Metcalfe were spotted packing on the PDA, seemingly kissing outside of a bar in L.A.