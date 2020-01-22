Juice Wrld's Cause of Death Revealed

Rapper Juice Wrld's cause of death has been revealed, more than a month after his passing on Dec 8.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, the young rapper—who had just celebrated his 21st birthday six days before his death—died as a result of oxycodone and codeine toxicity. The manner of death is accidental.

The Chicago-based hip hop star had flown from California to Chicago's Midway Airport and suffered a seizure in the terminal soon after landing , TMZ reported at the time. Parademics transported him to a local hospital and E! News confirmed that the rapper was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center at 3:14 a.m.

Chicago police also told E! News that the rapper, born Jared Anthony Higgins, suffered a medical emergency and was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Monday, Dec. 9, Anthony Guglielmi, Chief Communications Officer for Chicago Police Department, shared details about circumstances surrounding Juice Wrld's death, via NBC News.

According to Guglielmi, police and federal agents awaited inside the Atlantic Aviation hangar for the rapper's flight to arrive from Los Angeles at 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning, following suspicions that he was in possession of contraband. Further, the rapper and his entourage were intercepted by the police department and FBI officials as they entered the lobby of the hangar.