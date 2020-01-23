The Best Celeb Kid Moments at Fashion Week

They say you have to walk before you can run, but it seems you can also strut before you crawl.

At least that saying seems to be true for some celebrity kids who are lucky enough to get to attend Fashion Week with their famous parents, sitting front row at some of the most exclusive shows of the season. Some have even become regular fixtures during the fashion world's busiest time of year, including North West and Harper Beckham, who were both seasoned vets before they even started school.

And when celeb children tag along with their mom and/or dads for the shows, whether it's for one of their parents' own lines or not, they can't help but steal the show, with even Anna Wintour unable to resist the cuteness of a baby taking in all of the fashion fun.

Over the years, many celebs have given their babysitter the day off, choosing to bring their kids along with them to Fashion Week, including Jennifer Lopez and Julianne Moore.