Kelly Ripa Shut Down Daughter Lola's Debit Card After Seeing Her Postmates Bill

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Jan. 22, 2020 11:27 AM
It looks like Lola Consuelos won't be ordering from Postmates anytime soon—at least if Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have anything to do with it.
The 49-year-old TV star told a story about her daughter's recent experience with the food delivery app during Tuesday's episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan.
As fans are well aware, Lola is a student at New York University. After she enrolled, the proud parents signed the 18-year-old pupil up for a meal plan.
"But you know she doesn't like the meals at school, so she was ordering Postmates," Kelly said. "Here's what would happen…. She would order the $7 salad, but it would cost $25 to have it delivered three blocks."
Kelly and Mark didn't seem too happy about the bill, either.
"Oh, we shut down that debit card account she had," Kelly said.
Lola started attending NYU in August. The celebrity couple even documented the school drop-off.
"The nest is getting roomy," Kelly captioned a photo of herself kissing her daughter goodbye.
Kelly and Mark are also parents to Michael and Joaquin Consuelos.
Michael, 22, also attended NYU. Meanwhile, Joaquin, 16, is still in high-school.
