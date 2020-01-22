Watch John Boyega Surprise His Parents With a New Home And Try Not to Cry

Hmmm, good son, you are.

In 2017, a few months before the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the second film in the most recent trilogy, cast member John Boyega told Entertainment Tonight that he had bought his mother and father a house, adding, "I mean that's a way to do it. You know, I also think that's giving back to my king and my queen." This week, Boyega, 27, shared on his Instagram a video of him surprising his parents with the London home, and their emotional reactions.

"I just bought my mum and dad a house," he says. "I've always wanted to do that."

His parents walk into the home and sit down in front of a camera, thinking that they're there to film an interview about their son.

"I'm here to tell you, there's no interview. That was a lie," Boyega tells them. "This is your new house. It belongs to you."

The two appear stunned as Boyega explains that the surprise was several months in the works. He thank thanks them for everything they have done for him and hugs his dad, who wipes away tears with a tissue.

"Moments like these make all the hard work worth it," the actor wrote.