Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Love Story Is Straight Out of a Country Song

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Jan. 22, 2020 10:34 AM

Love is in the air!

When it comes to music's cutest couples, many are quick to put Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton high on the list. Between their chemistry on The Voice to their epic collaborations on tracks such as "Go Ahead and Break My Heart," there is plenty to love about these two artists.

But earlier this week, the couple got hearts melting once again when they dropped their "Nobody But You" music video. In the final product, fans get a glimpse into their life together thanks to home videos.  

"Some things u just can't dream up," Gwen shared on Instagram. "The #NobodyButYou video is out now! Got to shoot it w my best friends @BlakeShelton & Sophie Muller. Didn't see this one coming but sooooo happy about it!"

And if you liked the video, chances are you are going to love the lyrics that come straight from the heart.

Photos

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's 2019 People's Choice Awards Date Night

"I don't wanna live without you / I don't wanna even breathe / I don't wanna dream about you / Wanna wake up with you next to me," the couple sings. "I don't wanna go down any other road now / I don't wanna love nobody but you / Lookin' in your eyes now, if I had to die now / I don't wanna love nobody but you."

Ahead of Sunday's 2020 Grammys—where the couple will perform together at the Staples Center—we're taking a look back at the couple's cutest moments in our gallery below.

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Glamour

Thinking About Marriage

When Gwen appeared on The Ellen Show on April 10, she addressed rumors that she and Blake are going to tie the knot.

"You know, what? I love weddings. The kids love him. We love him. Everybody loves him," Gwen told Ellen DeGeneres. "He is lovable!"

She later shared, "I think about it all the time."

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani

GAC/Splash News

"She Is the Greatest"

Blake opened up about his relationship with Gwen on the Today show in March. "How can I not be [in love]? She is the greatest," Blake told Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb. "She is the greatest."

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton

Instagram

Sexy Shaggy

While celebrating Apollo Rossdale's fourth birthday party, Gwen and Blake went all out for the Scooby Doo themed bash

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Apollo

East Coast Style

Whether on the West Coast or East Coast, the famous couple knows how to have a good time. It was no exception when the pair attended the Apollo in the Hamptons celebration. 

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp

Vegas Baby

It's date night in Las Vegas as the pair attended the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena. 

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani

FameFlynet

Wedding Bliss

The two get cuddly at the wedding of The Voice contestant RaeLynn and Josh Davis in Franklin, Tennessee.

Vanity Fair Oscars Party, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Red Carpet Debut

The two make their red carpet debut as a couple at Vanity Fair's 2016 Oscars party.

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Cuddle Up

The two get cozy at the 2016 Pre-Grammys Gala and Salute to Industry Icons honoring Irving Azoff.

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Wedding Photo Booth

Instagram

Photo Booth Fun

The two pose for a pic in a photo booth at the wedding of Blake's stylist Amanda Craig and Joel Borski in Nashville.

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani

Mike / Splash News

What Is He Looking at?

Gwen said in radio interviews that at the time, she was trying to pick up runaway balls that fell out of the truck, as a swarm of paparazzi snapped away. But what is Blake really looking at?

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani

Twitter

Getting Cheeky

Blake can't keep his hands off of his blond bombshell.

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Kissing, Exclusive

Splash News

Hug it Out

If they're not kissing, they're hugging! Whether they're hanging out with friends or going on dates, Gwen loves to keep their hands around each other.

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Holding Hands, PDA

RYAN TURGEON/SPLASH NEWS

Hands On

Gwen and Blake put their affection on display when they held hands while en route to a Country Music Awards after-party.

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Football Fans

The Voice coaches showed their fandom for the NFL over the holidays.

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, RaeLynn

Instagram

Sweater Weather

There's nothing like a couple of ugly sweaters and an engagement to bring out the best in these two! Gwen celebrated the upcoming nuptials of good friend RaeLynn.

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Kissing, Exclusive

Splash News

Pucker Up

These two couldn't keep their hands off each other while on a double date.

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Halloween, PDA, Exclusive

Splash News

Halloween Fun

These two sparked rumors of a romance when they were spotted getting very close at a Halloween party.

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Kissing, Exclusive

Splash News

Lots of Laughs

The country crooner can't help but make his girlfriend laugh until she cries.

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani

NBC

Coaches to Couple

There's nothing like a little work to bring two people together.

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Thanksgiving

Gwen Stefani/Instagram

Lots to be Thankful For

The couple showed just how grateful they were for one another while snapping a Thanksgiving day pic with some friends.

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton

Courtesy Getty Images for iHeartMedia

God Gave Me Gwen

This duo showed their love and their singing skills when they sang together on The Voice.

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, New Year's Eve 2016

Twitter

Say Cheese!

In this New Year's Eve pic, Blake showed off his silly side while Gwen gave the camera her best smolder. 

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Thanksgiving, Instagram

Instagram

Sweet Escape

When these two are together they can hardly see the world around them. It's almost as if they made their "Sweet Escape".

See you on the red carpet, Sunday!

