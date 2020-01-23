Love Island Relationship Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

We got a text!

Islanders, are you wondering if your favorite Love Island couple is still together after obsessively watching their romance play out in the villa? Ditto!

With the winter season of Love Island's sixth season officially underway in the UK (and now available on Hulu, praise be!), we decided it was the perfect time to check in on season five's couples and see which ones were able to make it work in the real-world. Plus, we also have updates on all of the couples that made it to the end of the inaugural season of CBS' US version of Love Island. Spoiler alert: let's just say the success rate is less than great. Sometimes what happens in the villa stays in the villa...

Still, some fan-favorite couples have managed to defy the odds over the years, so we also included all of the couples from the first four seasons of the UK version that have made it work, even going on to get married and start families...