Kim Kardashian Reveals How Jay Leno Inspired North West’s Name

North West almost had a completely different name.

On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian revealed that she and Kanye West got the best baby name suggestion from Jay Leno, who suggested they give their eldest child her now-iconic moniker. During a fan Q&A session with sister Kylie Jenner, where the 22-year-old showed off her makeup artist skills, the KKW Beauty founder shared that she was reluctant to use the idea at first, but it ultimately ended up being the right decision.

"North took my, like, a week to name her," she said as her younger sister did her makeup. "Not a week, but, like, four or five days. I actually got it from Jay Leno, who made that as a joke. And I was like, ‘No way, I would never name my daughter that.' Like, I said that on his show. Everyone was coming up to me like, ‘It's such a cool name. You should really think about it.' And then Pharrell had, like, all these meanings."

She added, "They really become the name that you name them."