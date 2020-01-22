See Taylor Swift Declare She's Done Being "Muzzled" in First Trailer for Netflix Doc

The moment we've all been waiting for is finally here!

Netflix has finally dropped the highly-anticipated trailer for Taylor Swift's new documentary Taylor Swift: Miss Americana. Yes, you're gonna want sit down for this. As promised, the trailer is full of content that is sure to make Swifties even more excited for the impending release of the film.

The trailer kicks off with T.Swift about to step onto the stage at the 2019 MTV VMAs, where she opened the show.

"Just gonna go have fun, no one out there in the audience actively hates me," Swift tells her team. "Not get dead face. Ready, totally ready."

This documentary follows Taylor as she attempts to navigate her life and career, and all the ups and downs that come with it. The singer didn't shy away from putting her life at the forefront of the narrative, and it looks like the world is finally gaining access to it all. From candid moments of pure glee from the star to the earth shattering letdowns she only let's those close to her see, this trailer is giving it all.