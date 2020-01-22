Kate Middleton Takes A Style Cue From Meghan Markle With Chic Camel Coat

Raise your hand if you have major coat envy!

On Wednesday, Kate Middleton showed off her exceptional sense of style yet again during her visit to the Ely and Caerau Children's Centre in Cardiff, Wales. Channeling sister-in-law Meghan Markle, the mom of three stepped out donning a double-breasted camel coat from Massimo Dutti to attend a baby sensory class at the organization, which strives to improve the health and emotional development of young children using an integrated approach.

Putting her elegant spin on the cold-weather essential, Kate wore the long statement coat with a black turtleneck sweater and heeled black boots. But, she added a little edge to the look by pairing it with a pleated leopard skirt from Zara. As for accessories, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a gold necklace that featured a circle pendant, gold drop earrings and put her iconic sapphire engagement ring on full display.

Feel like you're having déjà vu? That's because Meghan rocked a similar coat during her visit to Canada House in London with Prince Harry earlier this month, which occurred days before announcing their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family.