Jessica Simpson Details Childhood Sexual Abuse, Battle With Alcohol and Pills In New Memoir

Jessica Simpson is sharing her truth.

Several years back, the superstar was asked to write a motivational book about how she lives her best life. Alas, it was an opportunity she simply could not agree to do. "I didn't feel comfortable talking about myself in a way that wasn't honest," she says in the latest issue of People magazine. "I'm a horrible liar."

Instead, she took a more authentic approach. In her upcoming memoir Open Book, the 39-year-old shares for the first time that she was sexually abused. At just 6 years old, "when I shared a bed with the daughter of a family friend," she writes, according to the outlet. "It would start with tickling my back and then go into things that were extremely uncomfortable...I was the victim but somehow I felt in the wrong."

Nearly six years later, she told her parents Tina Simpson and Joe Simpson about the attack.