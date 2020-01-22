Why Tommy Chong Calls The Masked Singer an Actor's "Worst Nightmare" Is Too Good

The Masked Singer is a dream for some, a "nightmare" for others.

The Fox singing competition features celebrities from all areas of fame, from sports figures to Broadway stars and everyone in between. Legendary singers such as Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight were contestants. T-Pain and Wayne Brady won the first two seasons. Other contestants have included Destiny's Child veteran Michelle Williams, Saturday Night Live and Broadway vet Ana Gasteyer, Seal, Adrienne Bailon, Raven-Symoné, Joey Fatone, Ricki Lake, Tori Spelling and Margaret Cho.

Comedian Tommy Chong was in the first season and was eliminated in the second episode, outlasting only Antonio Brown. While promoting a flick in an interview with EW, Chong reflected on his experience dressed as The Masked Singer's pineapple.