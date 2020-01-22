Joey King, Billy Eichner, Bebe Rexha and More Stars React to Los Angeles Earthquake

Los Angeles was left ratting on Tuesday.

At around 11:41 p.m. local time, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 struck the Granada Hills neighborhood, with more than 3,000 residents reporting they had felt the tremor, according to NBC Los Angeles. Immediately after, the LAFD went into "Earthquake Emergency Mode," surveying the city to assess for any damage. And while thankfully no injuries or deaths were reported, several celebrities were feeling rather, well, shook.

""No thank you #earthquake," wrote The Act's Joey King as Olivia Munn tweeted, "Hey LA, was that just an earthquake?" Meanwhile, Hannah Montana alum Emily Osment felt, er, prepared. "My first thought after grabbing the dog was," she posted, "'i'm gonna look so cute in this outfit if the fire department comes." Alas, others couldn't say the same. "Oh please let that be it," said Sarah Silverman. "I still don't know what to do during an #earthquake."