Here's Exactly How Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" Was Made

It's rare for a song to be released to minor acclaim, fizzle out, and, ultimately, fade away, only to roar back to life two years later and become the No. 1 song in the country.

Rarer still for said song to go on to earn three Grammy nominations, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

But that's exactly what happened with Lizzo's "Truth Hurts," a track that the newly-minted superstar released all the way back in September 2017, giving her the sort of Cinderella story almost unheard of in the music industry. (Those nominations, plus an additional five, including ones for Best New Artist and Album of the Year for Cuz I Love You, make the Detroit native the year's most-nominated artist heading into the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26.)

It's a story that illustrates how virality and savvy film/TV placement can resurrect songs once thought dead in this constantly evolving music landscape. One that reminds us that, sometimes, otherwordly talent and headstrong perseverance can, in fact, lead to a happy ending. But, most importantly, it's a story about an undeniably incredible song can't be kept down.