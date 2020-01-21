Happy Aquarius Season! See Which Stars Share the Sun Sign

It's Aquarius season!

If you were born between Jan. 20 and Feb. 18, then it's time to celebrate alongside some of Hollywood's most famous faces who are also Aquarians.

For those of you who know the traits of an Aquarius, it's also no surprise to see that there are so many on the list, too!

Often described as assertive, independent and innovative, the personality traits of an Aquarius line up pretty well with the skills that are helpful when one is pursuing an entertainment career.

So, who are some of the celebs who thrive as Air signs?

You've got amazing A-listers like Jennifer Anistonand Kerry Washington, who each have started to produce TV shows—Morning Show and Little Fires Everywhere, respectively—proving that being an analytical Aquarius is a great trait to becoming a multi-talent.

There's also Oprah Winfreyand Amal Clooney, who showcase the humanitarian traits that the sun sign is often associated with.