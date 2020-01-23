Revisiting Taylor Swift and Beyoncé's Supportive History

There's a lot that people don't know about the bond between Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.

As a result of being two powerhouse performers in the music industry, T.Swift and Queen Bey have crossed paths on a number of occasions over the years, most famously at the 2009 Video Music Awards. As many fans will remember, while Swift was accepting the award for Best Female video, Kanye West took to the stage to declare that Beyoncé "had one of the best videos of all time," before handing the microphone back to a crushed T.Swift.

Later on in the award show, Beyoncé, after winning Video of the Year, brought Swift back out on the stage and gave her a chance to finish her speech. Swift later called the gesture "so wonderful" and "gracious" of Bey.

"She's always just been a great person before anything else," Swift told journalists backstage at the ceremony. "Before the talented artist, the superstar, she's always been a great person. And I just, I thought that I couldn't love Beyoncé more...and then tonight happened and it was just wonderful."